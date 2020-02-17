Thousands attend Asian style show in Manchester

MANCHESTER: The Asian style show delivered yet another spectacular day full of fashion, entertainment and joys in the heart of Trafford Centre, Manchester.

The luxury pert shows showcased national and international designers, Makeup Artist, Dance troupes and wedding related businesses. The event had an unprecedented footfall of over 5,000 attendees from different communities.

The show and exhibition drew an audience from all over the UK and provided a rare opportunity for attendees to speak to designers to create bespoke wedding attire.

Mrs Freda, founder of the Show said: “With year-on-year growth in the Asian lifestyle sector, our Expo welcomes people to engage with a huge array of innovative products and services from top Asian brands and high street names.” “The Show is a rare opportunity for Asian businesses and artist to showcase their designs and talent on such a big scale. The expo is an opportunity for Asians and other communities to get up to date with the year’s emerging fashion trends, entertainment and also gives an insight into the best of what the Asian community has to offer from around the UK”, she further added.

Pakistani and international models walked the ramp for more than 20 local and international fashion brands. The Asian Lifestyle Show also had bridal makeup demos, henna workshops and dance performances to entertain a large crowd present during this eight hour long marathon programme.