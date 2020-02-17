Man attempts suicide over non-payment of dues

A 25-year-old man attempted to end his life by setting himself ablaze in the City Raiwind area on Sunday. The injured man identified as Arshad serves in a textile mill. He got depressed upon delay in payment of his dues. He was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

dies: A five-year-old boy was killed by a speeding car in the Ichhra area on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Abu Bakar. Police arrested the car driver identified as Najam. Meanwhile, five people, including two women, were injured when two vans dashed into each other in the Chung area. The injured identified as Sonia, Safia, Safdar, Asim and Shafiq were admitted to a local hospital.

checking: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to all 601 calls received on helpline 15 in the last week. Both wings of police helped 88 people on different roads, checked 25,582 motorbikes and 22,794 persons. Forty-seven motorbikes and 16 other vehicles were impounded and 183 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 24 persons for violating the ban on wheelie, 17 over kite flying, nine on firing in the air and another three accused persons for violating Fire Arms Act.