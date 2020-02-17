Overcharging, sale of substandard items continue in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE:The rates of a number of vegetables increased again after a slight decline witnessed last week.

However, an improvement was witnessed in Shadman Sunday bazaar with regard to better quality of vegetables in midday compared to last week when vendors sold low quality items after midday, but overcharging and sale of low-grade items at the rate of A-grade price could not be checked. In open markets overcharging and sale of low-grade items continued whereas measures taken by the government to control the practice could not yield desired result.

Sugar was not available at makeshift markets as sellers said they could not sell it at official rate of Rs 70 per kg as the wholesale rate is much higher than the fixed retail price. Similarly, a number of pulses were also not sold in the markets over the price issue. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 21 to 23 per kg, and potato B-grade fixed at Rs 19 to 21 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 23 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 50 per kg, not available, B-grade at Rs 42 to 46 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 50 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was fixed at Rs 44 to 48 per kg, B-grade at Rs 40 to 44 per kg mixed sold at Rs 48 per kg.

The price of garlic local was not issued while garlic Chinese was gained by Rs 13 per kg, fixed at Rs 317 to 335 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs by Rs 54 per kg, fixed at Rs 380 to 390 per kg, not sold, ginger Thai was gained by Rs 43 per kg, fixed at Rs 385 to 395 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg. Brinjal price gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, not sold. Spinach local was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, and spinach farm by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 16 to 17 per kg, both sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg. Zucchini long was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, zucchini round was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Cauliflower was reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 86 to 89 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Lady finger was increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, not sold. Arum was increased by Rs 5 per kg fixed at Rs 95 to 98 per kg, not sold. Green chili price was gained by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs 12 per kg, fixed 123 to 128 per kg, mixed variety sold at Rs 140 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs 55 per kg. Carrot local was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 30 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs 200 per kg while no rates were issued. Methi was reduced by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Turnip was declined by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 21 to 23 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg. Mustard leaves fixed at Rs 18 to 20 per kg. Radish unchanged at Rs 13 to 14 per kg, sold at Rs 15 to 20 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs 45 to 50 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 66 to 160 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 80 to 145 per kg and A-grade was sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg. The price of Banana A-category gained by Rs 10 per dozen fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per dozen, not available and B-category by Rs fixed at Rs 70 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 130 to 150 per kg.

Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs 292 to 302 per kg, sold at Rs 350 per kg, price for Pomegranate danadar was fixed at Rs 195 to 204 per kg, sold at Rs 250 per kg, and Pomegranate khandari was sold at Rs 166 to 210 per kg, not sold there.

Grapes Irani was fixed at Rs 202 to 208 per kg, not sold. Guava was increased by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 15 to 16 per piece, lower quality sold at Rs 15 to 20 per piece. Musami was fixed Rs 88 to 103 per dozen, lower grade sold at Rs 80 to 100 per dozen and A-grade sold at Rs 130 per dozen.

Kinow A-grade was fixed at Rs 93 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs 180 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs 48 to 90 per dozen and was sold at Rs 100 to 120 per dozen.

Malta (Sweet) was fixed at Rs 88 to 104 per dozen, sold at Rs 140 per dozen.