Serving people is PTI govt’s agenda: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government holds its agenda to serve the masses and has focused its attention on providing basic facilities to people.

The journey of public service has set in and our government will neither halt in the way of providing service to the masses nor accept any obstacle in materialising its noble mission, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan is carving out such a new Pakistan which was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. PTI government has taken exemplary and unprecedented steps to improve conditions of the masses, he lauded.

The focal point of our government’s priority and policy is to alleviate sufferings and problems of Pakistani people. PTI government has come to power with its agenda to ensure welfare and betterment of the poor and will inevitably change destiny of the masses, he maintained. We are focusing on providing quality education and better health facilities in Naya Pakistan as it is basic need of people. Expeditious steps are being taken to ensure progress and prosperity of the masses and we are vigorously implementing on our roadmap to render public service. We will fulfill all our commitments being made with the masses to resolve their problems at any cost, he emphasised. Hurdles always come across in the journey of bringing change but we will not give up our agenda and will pursue it steadfastly. Resources are scarce and problems are manifold but our aim is much higher in order to overcome prevailing crisis with determination, he vowed.

We do not make false claims but believe in practically providing service to the people. The time of loot and plunder has gone and national resources are sacred trust of Pakistani people. Naya Pakistan is filled with positive thinking, high spirits and PTI government will leave no stone unturned to ensure welfare and prosperity of its people, he said.

economic crisis: Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday visited his constituency 151 and inaugurated different development projects and reviewed pace of work on various ongoing development schemes.

Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated repair and construction work of different roads at Dholanwal Bund Road. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said priority of the past rulers was to loot and plunder and they had set up such projects which did not provide any relief and benefit to the masses rather they filled their own coffers.

Public welfare schemes launched by PTI government have astonished their opponents. We will defeat every mafia trying to create obstacles in the way of progress and prosperity of the country, he vowed. Neither the journey of progress will halt now nor the war against corruption. The plunderers will have to account for their corruption and misdeeds. PTI government is standing like a solid rock against powerful, corrupt mafia as well as exploitative forces. The country has come out of economic crisis and 2020 will be the year of progress and prosperity. New industries are being setup and employment opportunities are also being generated, he said.

Expressing his views on this occasion, he said he was deeply grieved over the death of PTI senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq and the deceased was one of the pioneers of PTI and an old companion of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His services can never be forgotten with regard to stabilising the party and helping in achieving popularity, he lauded. Due to his sad demise, PTI has been deprived of a sincere and brave party leader.

Allah Almighty grant him with highest place in heaven and eternal peace, he said condoled with the grieved family members and prayed that Allah Almighty grant them fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.