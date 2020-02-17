When will NAB raid Tareen, Khusro offices, asks Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed raids on the houses of political opponents to hide his incompetence.

In a statement, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had destroyed economy, business and employment in the country. She demanded the premier tell about the looted money, flour and sugar crises to the nation.

The PML-N spokeswoman also asked when the mafia of the government Jehangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar offices and houses will be raided.

She also demanded NAB raid the prime minister’s houses in Lahore and Islamabad, Zaman Park and Bani Gala where they will find Rs150 billion of the Peshawar Metro.