Man injured by son for refusing to give money

MUZAFFARGARH: A man was attacked by his son with repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon over a minor dispute at Mohallah Rajpoot here on Sunday. According to police sources, Muhammad Salam, s/o Hayat Khan, was present in his house when his son accused Muhammad Shahbaz asked him for money. The father refused to give money to Muhammad Shahbaz as the former known that later was an addict. After refusal, the son allegedly attacked his father and injured him with repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon. He also managed to escape from the scene. City police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Police have registered a case.