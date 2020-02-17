Inflation, wheat & flour crisis: Opposition all set to grill govt in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Considering its numerical strength, the Senate is poised today (Monday) for passage of the Opposition’s condemnation resolution on recent wheat and flour crisis and unprecedented rise in their rates and the back-breaking inflation and alleged non-serious attitude and incompetence of the government.

Through the resolution also, the Opposition parties have demanded of the government immediately place the inquiry report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the current wheat crisis before the Senate so that the vulnerable people of Pakistan would be able to identify the main culprits responsible for creating this crisis.

The resolution, submitted by 17 senators, belonging to the Opposition parties, is part of the 24-item agenda of the private members day of one of the longest ever-continuing sessions of the Senate.

On eventful sitting on Friday last, on the request of Leader of Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked the government to place the FIA investigation report on the wheat and flour crisis in the House Monday, enabling members to speak on the matter.