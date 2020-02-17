Dua for late Naeemul Haque to be held in PM House today

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday that the special dua for the departed soul of close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and founding party leader late Naeemul Haq will be held at the Prime Minister House Monday.

Besides prime minister, members of his cabinet and leaders of the ruling PTI will attend the dua in addition to family members of the late party leader, she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, PTI announced three-day mourning and suspended all political activities over the sad demise of PTI founding member and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.