close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Dua for late Naeemul Haque to be held in PM House today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday that the special dua for the departed soul of close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and founding party leader late Naeemul Haq will be held at the Prime Minister House Monday.

Besides prime minister, members of his cabinet and leaders of the ruling PTI will attend the dua in addition to family members of the late party leader, she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, PTI announced three-day mourning and suspended all political activities over the sad demise of PTI founding member and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan