Novamed bag Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Novamed won the Corporate Challenge Cup title by defeating Controller General Accounts (CGA) Pakistan by 24 runs in the final with Aun Abbas emerging as player of the match.

Put into bat first in the final, Novamed scored 198 runs for the loss of 4 wickets with Amir Akram hammering 60 and Aoun Abbas 54 runs. In reply, CGA could score 174 runs with Mohammad Atif hitting 36 runs. Matin Ahmed and Umar Tahir bagged two wickets each. Accountant General Punjab Shujauddin Zaka attended the concluding ceremony as chief guest and gave away winning trophy to Novamed and other prizes to top performers. Novamed’s Aun Abbas was player of the match while Ijaz Baloch from Jazz was the best batsman of the tournament, Hamza of Descon the best bowler, Qasim Malik the best wicketkeeper and Mubashir Iqbal the best fielder.

Talking to media, Chief Organiser Faheem Mukhtar Butt said: “All the teams always supported us well in this tournament. We always try to arrange the well-managed cricket tournaments every season for corporate employees, so that they may enjoy their leisure at playgrounds.”