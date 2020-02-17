Lola’s Theme causes upset in Lahore races

LAHORE: One of the biggest upsets was seen in the Sher Garh Cup when Lola's Theme, who was nowhere among the favourites, won the race here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Similarly, in the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup, Lorenzo came up with the second biggest upset of the day.The day too started with an upset coming at all the three first positions of the first race in which Miss Bray, Shan-e-Kakrali and Turab Prince claimed the first, second and third positions respectively.

The second race went by the book that saw favourite Anibal winning the first place while Chan Punjabi and Khabib were second and third in sequence.In the third race, Prince of Multan, which was favouirte for a place, turned out to be the winner. Qalandara was second and favourite Gotti slipped to the third spot.

In the fourth race, Banjo was first, Royal Runner was second and Mud House Legacy was third. All these three switched place from their pre-race assessment.Another upset was seen in the fifth race from Zandora. Favourite Salam-e-Lahore was pushed to second position while Din Ka Raja surprised everyone by becoming third.

In the sixth race, which was Sher Garh Cup, Lola’s Themes surprised everyone with a clear distance win while favourite Al nehayy dropped to second place and Rising Dawn was third.The Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup which was seventh race of the day had the favourite Welcome Home winning the first place. Lorenzo, which was on fluke was second and another favourite Ashal Love settled for the third place.

In the final race of the day, Prince Of Lion came up yet another upset of the day while User too was surprisingly second and Missing My Love fall down to a third place.