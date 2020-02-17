Sevilla held by rock bottom Espanyol

MADRID: Sevilla missed the chance to move in to the La Liga top four on Sunday as they drew 2-2 with rock-bottom Espanyol.

The Andalusian outfit failed to take advantage of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid’s own 2-2 draw at Valencia on Friday. Sevilla stay fifth, level on 40 points with Diego Simeone’s side who occupy the final Champions League place. Espanyol remain last, three points from safety alongside Leganes, who earlier played out a goalless draw with Real Betis. Lucas Ocampos headed Sevilla in front after 14 minutes before Adrian Embarba levelled the scores with a free-kick that crashed through a poor wall. China winger Wu Lei put the away side ahead when he slotted home Espanyol’s second five minutes after break.

However Victor Sanchez was sent off for a second bookable offence when he clipped over Youssef En-Nesyri as the Moroccan forward surged towards goal. Suso exploited Sevilla’s man advantage to score his first goal for club since arriving on loan from AC Milan last month, cutting inside before firing inside Diego Lopez’s near post.