Kulasuriya cleared of serious head injury

COLIMBO: Achini Kulasuriya, the Sri Lanka seamer, has been cleared of serious injury after being struck on her head while fielding during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa in Adelaide on Sunday.

Kulasuriya, who was positioned at long-off, tried to take a catch of Chloe Tryon but misjudged it and was hit on the top of her skull. Medical personnel rushed to the field as Kulasuriya lay motionless for a while and had to be stretchered off the field. She was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she underwent tests and was discharged late in the afternoon and returned to the team hotel, according to cricket.com.au.

Sri Lanka and South Africa were practising playing the Super Over, and the incident happened in the first ball of the second eliminator that the teams played, with the rest of the simulation called off in the aftermath of the injury.