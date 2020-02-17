close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
AFP
February 17, 2020

Yemen rivals reach deal on large-scale prisoner swap

World

AFP
February 17, 2020

AMMAN: Rival parties in the Yemen conflict have reached an agreement on the first large-scale prisoner exchange since the start of the five-year conflict, the UN said Sunday. The announcement came after a seven-day meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman.

A joint statement from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross called the deal “a step towards the fulfilment of the parties´ commitment to the phased release of all conflict-related detainees according to the Stockholm Agreement”.

The number of prisoners to be released was not specified and neither was the timing. The conflict in Yemen pits Iran-backed Huthi rebels against government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition. The warring parties agreed to exchange some 15,000 detainees as part of a UN-mediated deal brokered in Sweden in 2018.

