close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 17, 2020

Top UK TV presenter Caroline Flack found dead

World

AFP
February 17, 2020

LONDON: British television presenter Caroline Flack was found dead on Saturday, her family said in a statement, the third star connected with the hit reality show “Love Island” to have died. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” the 40-year-old’s family said in a statement. British media reported that the star, who was soon to go on trial accused of assaulting her boyfriend, was found at her London flat having taken her own life. She was best known for previously hosting the smash show “Love Island”, whose future has been thrown into doubt by a string of tragedies. Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon previously took their own lives having appeared on the dating programme.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World