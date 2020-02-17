Two students among three killed in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three people, including two students, were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, a tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw carrying students at Gulshan-e-Ravi. As a result, two students were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries. In another incident on the National Highway, a tractor-trolley collided with a rickshaw, killing rickshaw driver on the spot while Dilshad was injured.
