close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Two students among three killed in accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three people, including two students, were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, a tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw carrying students at Gulshan-e-Ravi. As a result, two students were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries. In another incident on the National Highway, a tractor-trolley collided with a rickshaw, killing rickshaw driver on the spot while Dilshad was injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan