Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

300 sugar bags recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra revenue tehsildar Hafiz Iqbal Mahmood on Sunday raided a grocery shop’s godown at Grain Market and recovered 300 sugar bags of 50kg each stored for selling on high rate. The officials told reporters that special branch police had reported to the assistant commissioner in this regard. The godown is sealed.

