Melting units of seven furnaces demolished

GUJRANWALA: The district administration on Sunday demolished melting units of seven furnaces at Khiali Industrial Estate. The action was taken during a crackdown on environment pollution in the city. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Sariya Haider along with Environment Department staff and police conducted operation in small estate and demolished melting units of seven furnaces for polluting the environment by burning banned material in the furnaces. The AC warned the furnace owners to follow the SOPs regarding environmental pollution otherwise strict action would be taken against them.