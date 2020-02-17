SHO, cop injured in Katcha area operation

SUKKUR: The Station House Officer (SHO) and a cop were injured during an exchange of fire between the police and criminals in Katcha area of Kashmore.

Reports said the Kashmore Police for the past 10 days, had launched an operation against the criminals of Katcha areas of Kandhkot and Kashmore. It said on Sunday an exchange of fire between the police and criminals in Durani Mahar Katcha area left SHO Zaid Ali Noonari and a cop Sadam Bhayo was injured. The police immediately shifted injured to the hospital, adding that a woman Kousar was also injured in the incident. Meanwhile, SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, Syed Asad Raza Shah said the Kandhkot Police in the ongoing operation against criminals in the thick forest area had a brief encounter, arrested kidnapper Ali Hassan Banglani, Akhtiar Sundhrani and Shahzado Sundhrani.