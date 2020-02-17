China fights back COVID-19

Coronavirus, which has been given the official name COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO) appears to be peaking because of a Herculean effort to fight back by the people and government of China. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explains that in COVID, “co” stands for “corona”, “vi” for “virus” and “d” for “disease”, while “19” was for the year, as the outbreak was first identified on December 31.

Any lesser nation would have teetered and wobbled under the impact of a pandemic of the magnitude of COVID-19, which to-date has taken a toll of 63,851 confirmed cases of which 1,400 have died but not China, which girded up its loins to meet the challenge. The government’s response has been unprecedented as it moved to stem the spread of the deadly contagion. Cities with millions of people were quarantined, borders sealed, and travels restricted. Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, saw the dexterous Chinese nation construct two 1,000-bed hospitals in just 10 days to treat the patients of COVID-19.

This scribe’s son and his family stayed in Wuhan for five years, returning in early 2019. They still have Pakistani friends and colleagues studying there, who describe the experience as harrowing but sing praises for the Chinese authorities. All students in Wuhan have been quarantined in their homes, but the Foreign Students’ Centre provides three free meals every day to each student, leaving the meals in sealed containers outside their doors. The sick are treated promptly and a number of families who had contracted the disease have actually recovered. Numerous recovered COVID-19 patients are donating plasma, which is being used to prepare vaccines to fight the disease.

President Xi Jinping is leading from the front, visiting health centers and urging health workers to continue their struggle to support humanity. He even visited a large mosque, requesting the faithful to pray that the epidemic can be controlled soon.

Chinese Diaspora has chartered special aircraft to send much needed surgical masks and other medical requirements to mainland China to support their brethren in distress. The Chinese people themselves are braving this catastrophe of biblical proportions with a spirit of camaraderie, sacrifice, and community solidarity in the face of a life and death challenge. A video clip shows residents in an eerie Wuhan neighbourhood shouting “Wuhan jiayou”, roughly meaning “Wuhan, stay strong” out of their apartment windows to cheer each other up. The chant immediately started trending on the popular Chinese social media site Weibo. Netizens from across the nation posted the phrase in solidarity with Wuhan.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his visit to Berlin last week, said that virus has no boundaries and the international community should work together to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019). He stressed that in this battle to safeguard human health, mutual understanding, trust and support across national borders matter the most. Wang stated that since the epidemic broke out, the Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive and strictest measures to control and prevent the disease. He informed that the Chinese massive efforts have started to pay off as the COVID-19 has been brought under control.

As of February 15, new cases outside Hubei Province have shown a downward trend for 10 consecutive days, the cure rate has continued to rise, and more than 6,000 patients have been discharged from hospital. These data and facts show that the epidemic is generally controllable and curable. Especially with the continuous development of effective drugs, the Chinese government is fully capable and confident of completely overcoming this epidemic.

It is notable that China’s efforts have effectively prevented the epidemic from spreading to other countries. So far, the number of infections outside China is less than 1 percent of those within China. China has contributed and sacrificed a lot to global public health, according to Wang.

The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister admits that the epidemic had caused some impact on China’s economy, but this impact was temporary. Wang said he believed that economic momentum would rebound strongly after the epidemic, since the government will complete all the indicators for China’s economic and social development this year, build an all-round well-off society, and completely eliminate absolute poverty, which is the target for 2020.

An interesting development is that Chinese health authorities recommend the use of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to prevent or treat the disease. The efficacy and safety of TCM has not been established in coronavirus infections fully but it is a sign of hope. It must be noted that TCM treats the root causes of a disease rather than the symptoms.

Pakistan has stood by its iron brother in its time of need. The parliament passed a resolution expressing solidarity with China, Pakistan resumed its flights to and from China at an early date and dispatched medical aid. Other countries including the USA and international organizations have expressed support for China’s battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak and commended China’s measures in preventing and controlling the epidemic.