Mon Feb 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Aisam-ul-Haq, Inglot in New York Open final

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot reached the final of New York Open on Sunday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, defeated American duo of Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock 4-6, 7-6(3), 10-3 in the semi-final.

They had beaten number one American tennis player John Isner and his partner Tommy Paul in the first round. In the quarter-final, they came from behind to overpower the unseeded duo of Roman Jebavy from Czech Republic and Frederik Nielsen from Denmark 4-6, 6-1, 10-5. They will face American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka in the final of this ATP-250 event for their first title of the year.

