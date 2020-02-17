Four Pak players among top 8 seeds in Islamabad international event

KARACHI: Four junior Pakistani tennis players are among the top eight seeds in the main draw of Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships.

The draws of this international Grade-5 championship were conducted by ITF Referee Arif Qureshi at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Sunday.

According to the draws, top eight seeds in boys’ event are Garayed Haktan from Azerbaijan, M Shoaib of Pakistan, Covato Matteo from Italy, Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan, Oomura Sauta from Japan, Giri Aryan from Nepal, Zalan Khan of Pakistan, and Nergizoglu Tuna from Turkey. It is to be noted that 29 boys and 16 girls from 20 countries are participating in this championship that is to be played from February 17-24.