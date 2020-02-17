close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Four Pak players among top 8 seeds in Islamabad international event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

KARACHI: Four junior Pakistani tennis players are among the top eight seeds in the main draw of Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships.

The draws of this international Grade-5 championship were conducted by ITF Referee Arif Qureshi at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Sunday.

According to the draws, top eight seeds in boys’ event are Garayed Haktan from Azerbaijan, M Shoaib of Pakistan, Covato Matteo from Italy, Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan, Oomura Sauta from Japan, Giri Aryan from Nepal, Zalan Khan of Pakistan, and Nergizoglu Tuna from Turkey. It is to be noted that 29 boys and 16 girls from 20 countries are participating in this championship that is to be played from February 17-24.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports