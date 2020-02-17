England win as rain hits women’s T20 World Cup warm ups

ADELAIDE: England beat New Zealand by six wickets Sunday in their first official warm-up for the women’s Twenty20 World Cup, but Pakistan’s preparations were hit with their clash against India washed out.

The World Cup gets underway on Friday in Sydney when defending champions Australia face India, but both teams have been disrupted by the weather. Australia were unable to play their match against the West Indies in Brisbane on Saturday due to a wet outfield at Allan Border Field, and India’s game at the same venue met a similar fate Sunday.

Bangladesh’s showdown against World Cup debutants Thailand was also called off. But England managed some much-needed match practice with a comfortable win over New Zealand, restricting them to 134 for nine. Chasing 135 to win, Heather Knight hit the winning runs with two overs to spare.