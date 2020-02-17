McIlroy, Scott, Kuchar share slim lead at Riviera

LOS ANGELES, California: Rory McIlroy, looking to cement his return to number one in the world, fired a three-under par 68 on Saturday to join Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott in a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the Genesis Invitational.

Kuchar was atop the leaderboard for a third straight day after a one-under par 70 at Riviera Country Club. Playing partner McIlroy carded a three-under 68 while Australia’s Scott grabbed his share of the lead with a birdie at 18 to cap a four-under 67.

They were all tied on 10-under par 203 — one shot ahead of Russell Henley and Harold Varner on a jam-packed leaderboard. Tiger Woods, who came into the week gunning for a record-setting 83rd US PGA Tour title, was nowhere near the top, however, after a five-over par 76 that left him languishing 15 off the pace.

Kuchar started the day with a two-shot lead and maintained his cushion

with three birdies through 11 holes. But three bogeys in four holes from the 13th through the 16th opened the door for McIlroy, who tied the lead with his fourth birdie of the day at 13 and despite a bogey at 14 was one shot ahead until Kuchar got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker on the 17th.

Scott, first in the clubhouse on 10-under, was looking forward to challenging for a victory on the same Riviera course where he hoisted a trophy in 2005 but couldn’t claim an official win because the rain-sodden event was shortened to 36 holes. He also has two runner-up finishes. “I think all of that is just a bit of motivation for me to win here and have an official victory at Riviera,” Scott said. “I think that would be extremely satisfying for me.”

The Aussie veteran is coming off an eight-week break, but said at this stage of his career he’s not too worried about rust. “I almost feel like I know what I’m doing after 20 years of having a season and having a break and coming back out,” Scott said.