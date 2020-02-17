Karachi Kings captain terms local players key for PSL-V

KARACHI: Karachi Kings captain all-rounder Imad Wasim has termed local players key assets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five and hopes that the performance of his team would impress all the game lovers.

Talking to reporters at a media session in Karachi on Sunday, he said their priority was to focus on performers from within Pakistan. “Our preference in the draft was to focus on local players because of the league taking place in Pakistan,” he added.

“Some of our local players have played for Pakistan while others are among the best in domestic cricket,” said Imad, referring to Awais Zia, Usama Mir, Amir Yamin, and Umaid Asif. Imad said that Karachiites love cricket and were expected to throng the National Stadium to witness Karachi Kings matches. “I love Karachi,” he added.

Babar Azam, the number one T20I batsman, hailed Kings' head coach Dean Jones, saying he had vast experience of coaching in PSL. “Deano has been an integral part of PSL since the start and he knows everything about this league on how to plan according to the opposition. It’s good that we got him as a head coach,” Babar said.

England’s hard-hitting batsman Alex Hales will be part of the Kings’ squad for the entire edition and is up for the challenge as a batsman keeping in mind the quality of bowling. “This is my first time to play PSL completely as I was a part previously for short stints. Really excited to face a challenge as a batter,” Alex said.

He added that the league featured some of the best seamers and spinners in the world. He said he hoped to score runs to help Karachi Kings win. Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan, making a comeback after a ban, said that he had no pressure and was focused on giving his best.

Iftikhar Ahmed said that there were five Pakistan team players in Karachi Kings. “We will try our best to make Karachi Kings champions this time,” he added. Kiwi left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan said he was excited to work along with the Kings’ mentor and president Wasim Akram. “I am looking forward to learning the outswingers from Wasim,” he said. Kings will start their PSL campaign against Peshawar Zalmi on February 21 in Karachi.