India to play day-night Test in Australia

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has given the nod for India to play one day-night Test during their 2020-21 tour of Australia, where the two teams will play four Test matches between December and January.

In another significant move, the BCCI has also chalked in the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad as a likely venue to host a day-night Test during the five-match series against England, to be played in January-February 2021.

Both decisions were taken by the BCCI's Apex Council, which met in Delhi on Sunday, and was attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI's decision follows its meeting with a Cricket Australia delegation led by chairman Earl Eddings in January. Eddings met Ganguly and Shah on the sidelines of the India-Australia ODI series to chart out a plan for the day-night Test and identify the venue.

Originally, CA wanted to host two pink-ball Tests against India, but the BCCI gave the nod for just one. Ganguly had then said: “Two out of four would be a bit too much with the pink ball”.

ESPNcricinfo understands that either Brisbane or Adelaide will be the venue for the game. Brisbane will host the first Test of the series, and Adelaide will host a Test towards the latter part of the tour.

Ever since Ganguly took charge of the BCCI last October, he has supported the move for India to play more day-night Test cricket, and India played their maiden pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in November last year. Ganguly has also spoken to India captain Virat Kohli on the matter, and subsequently, in January during the home ODI series against Australia, Kohli said that his team was happy to play day-night Tests in Australia as long as the players were given enough time and notice to prepare.

“We played the day-night Test [against Bangladesh] here, we were pretty happy with how it went,” Kohli said. “It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests. We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us, we have the skillsets as a team now to compete against anyone in the world.”

At the meeting, the BCCI also discussed the possible venues for England's tour of India next year, which will be India's last engagement in the inaugural cycle of the World Test Championship.