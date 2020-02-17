England women beat NZ in T20 World Cup warm-up

ADELAIDE: England Women warmed up for their T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over New Zealand in Adelaide.

New Zealand made 134 for nine after winning the toss, with Katey Martin’s 57 from 44 balls holding the innings together against some excellent bowling. Katherine Brunt dismissed New Zealand captain Sophie Devine with the fourth ball of the match and finished with figures of three for 23. Brunt was well supported by Anya Shrubsole (two for 19) and Sophie Ecclestone (two for 21).

England openers Danni Wyatt (42) and Amy Jones (21) then put on 41 for the first wicket before skipper Heather Knight (45 not out) saw her side home with 12 deliveries to spare.

England will play Sri Lanka in their final warm-up game on Tuesday before their T20 World Cup campaign starts against South Africa in Perth next Sunday.