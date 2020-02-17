Edmund punches ticket to NY Open final

LOS ANGELES: Britain’s Kyle Edmund found a second gear in the last game of the match to book his spot in Sunday’s final of the New York Open where he will face Italy’s Andreas Seppi.

The eighth seeded Edmund roared to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the semi-finals of the ATP Tour tournament.

“This is great to be back in a final, playing the matches you want to be playing,” Edmund said. “I obviously want to go all the way, but I’m enjoying my tennis. I’ve kept improving and learning with each match.”

The 25-year old is gunning for his second Tour title after winning 16 months ago in Antwerp when he beat Gael Monfils. He has dropped just one set this week and improves to 6-3 this season.

Edmund won the first five games of the opening set despite each game going to deuce.

In the second set, he closed out the 72 minute match by winning 12 of the final 13 points. He broke Kecmanovic’s serve at 4-4 and blasted three aces in the 10th game of the set.

Standing between Edmund and his second ATP Tour title is Seppi, who ended the dream run of American-born Taiwanese player Jason Jung.