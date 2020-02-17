Man died after being rescued during Storm Dennis

LONDON: A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the UK.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe near Gorsedd Park in Ystradgynlais area, in south Wales, at about 10am on Sunday morning.

The force said he was rescued further along the river near Trebanos Rugby Club but despite paramedics battling to save his life he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious or being linked to the bad weather. A tweet from the Ystradgynlais neighbourhood policing team said: “A male has fallen into the river at #Ystradgynlais at approximately 10am this morning and has sadly be(en) found deceased further along the river in the Tebanos (sic) area. If you witnessed this incident please can you give us a call on 101.”

The news comes after Storm Dennis lashed parts of the UK with more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours, leading to a record number of flood warnings and alerts in England.

Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday morning after torrential downpours and high winds caused by the second storm in just over a week. The situation was said to be “life-threatening” in South Wales, where the Met Office issued a red warning due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk until 11am.

The Environment Agency’s (EA) flood and coastal risk management executive director John Curtin said on Sunday that there were a record number of flood warnings and alerts in force.

The EA said on Sunday afternoon that there had been more than 600 flood warnings and flood alerts in place across England. Curtin tweeted: “Breaking: we now have the most flood warnings and alerts in force (594) in England than any other day on record.”

The Met Office said that winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the country, with the highest measuring 91mph in Aberdaron in north Wales on Saturday. A total of 156.2mm of rain fell at Crai Reservoir in Powys in the 48 hours from Friday to Sunday morning, it added. The average monthly rainfall for February in Wales is 111.1mm, the Met Office added.

Severe flood warnings have been issued for the rivers Neath and Taff in South Wales, as well as the River Teme further north.

Relief from Storm Dennis is still some distance away, the Met Office’s Dewhurst said, adding that “heavy rain and strong winds” would continue across large parts of the UK on Sunday.