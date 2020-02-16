Those fond of trying me under Article 6 are most welcome: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about trying Fazlur Rehman for high treason under Article 6 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief said that those who wish to register a case against him are most welcome to do so.

Addressing a convention Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he will not stand in anyone’s way to stop the case and everyone who is fond of it can file it. He asserted that he will let everyone know who should really be tried under Article 6. “We respect the national institutions but will not remain silent when it comes to our national security,” he added.

JUI-F chief further said that they achieved the objectives of ‘Azadi March’ but failed to topple the government due to some friendly interferences, however, they ended their writ. He lambasted the incumbent leadership on soaring inflation and expressed that everyone from businessmen to teachers and lawyers are worried nowadays. On February 14 Prime Minister Imran Khan said that JUI-F chief should be tried for high treason under Article 6 of the constitution over his statement.

The prime minister talked to media persons and said those who commit acts of corruption are afraid of army. “I am neither corrupt nor making money illegally,” he stressed.