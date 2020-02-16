Turkey interested in joint ventures with Pakistan, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that Turkey had shown interest in joint ventures with Pakistan in the defence sector.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the visit of the Turkish president to Pakistan was very important and a number of agreements were signed between the two countries. The defence minister further said that Turkey was interested in making investment in Pakistan.

Pervez Khattak, who is also head of the negotiations committee, said that the government would complete its five-year term, adding that there were trivial issues between the government and its allies. He alleged that media had blown the matter out of proportion, adding that he was constantly in touch with the allies of the government. He added that differences among the allies of a routine matter.

He also said that the government was carrying out legislation along with the opposition. He added that the government was taking the opposition along. Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to take tough decisions to lift the economy. He claimed that the government had inherited a weak economy from the previous government. "The policies of the government are yielding results.