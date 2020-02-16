Ivanka Trump praises UAE leadership on women’s empowerment

DUBAI: Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father US President Donald Trump, has praised the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in progressing women’s empowerment in the region and expressed hope that other countries would follow the UAE in advancing the active participation of women is various fields, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

“We hope that other countries join in reforming laws that prevent women from fully and freely integrating into the political, social and economic spheres," she said.

She began a trip on Saturday to the UAE where she is due to speak at a conference to promote female entrepreneurship this week. She will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020. Ivanka Trump on Saturday said that the UAE is taking bold leadership on this mission in the region. The advisor to the US President was received on her arrival in the UAE by Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.

The Forum, to be held under the theme ‘The Power of Influence’ from 16-17 February, is being organised by DWE under the patronage of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.