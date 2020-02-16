Being PM couldn’t get justice from Pemra: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the youth not to run after government jobs for a secure career with pension. These kinds of jobs make people lazy and kill their potential.

He said that a successful person pursues the idea with full struggle without caring for the consequences. By giving up struggle, one ends one’s life, he said.

“Easy way is the way of destruction; media is propagating against me and becomes the stooge of opposition. Being prime minister, he said he could not get justice from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra). He said this while addressing National Incubation Centre Starts Ups ceremony and talking to media the other day. He said many people want government jobs only for pension, hence they end their abilities. Success kisses one’s feet only when one accepts challenges in life,” he added.

On Saturday, while talking to media he said that a TV channel ran a fake story against him. Pemra took action against that channel. The channel took stay order from a court against Pemra.

“I am prime minister and yet to get justice for last 15 months. I even cannot talk openly,” he added.