Modi’s BJP pursuing Hindutva ideology: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Saturday that Indian PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government, while pursuing Hindutva ideology, is bent on pushing the region towards war.

This he observed while talking to a delegation comprising members of civil society, academicians and journalists from Canada here.

He said that Modi was a face of India’s extremist mindset. “Such mindset wants to establish its hegemony in India.

The BJP government has initiated a plan to settle Hindu population in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to change its demographic shape. There is complete ban on independent institutions, media and other communication resources,” he explained while referring to the occupied territory.

The AJK PM said over 14 thousands Kashmiri youth had been put behind the bars wherein they were being subjected to the worst kind of torture. “The youth also include school going children,” he noted.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that arranging foreign diplomats visit to Srinagar by Indian government was nothing but throwing dust in the eyes of the world community with regards to its diabolical policies.

Later, in his interview to a Canadian TV Channel, he said that occupied valley was under complete siege and lock-down by Indian military and paramilitary forces.

The AJK prime minister said that India from last seven decades had been trying whatever it could to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force.

“Killing of innocent youth, kidnapping, use of pallet guns, harassment and crackdowns have become the routine in the occupied territory,” he added.

While paying glowing tribute to the people of Occupied Valley, Raja Farooq Haider said that youth, elders, women and even children are rendering matchless sacrifices in the held valley.

Referring to the situation at Line of Control (LoC), the AJK premier said that Indian armed forces deployed at the ceasefire Line through their unprovoked firing with light and heavy guns targeting the civilian population. “Indian indiscriminate shelling at the civilian population causing heavy human and material losses,” he said.