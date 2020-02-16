close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

Assets beyond means: NAB summons Rana Sana on 19th

National

February 16, 2020

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Saturday summoned again PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an inquiry related to assets beyond means. It has learnt that the NAB asked Rana Sana to appear before the bureau’s joint investigation team on February 19. Earlier a questioner was handed over to Rana which he had submitted to the bureau. As per sources, NAB is likely to ask explanations about different answers submitted by Rana Sana. Rana Sana is also facing a trial in a narcotics court for allegedly trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

