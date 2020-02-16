Only ‘one democracy’ will settle Kashmir issue, Indian FM

MUNICH: US Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested the Kashmir issue should be resolved between “two democracies,” foreign media reported.

Commenting on international conflicts and whether they could be resolved by way of democracy at the Munich Security Conference, Graham expressed hope that “two democracies” would bring the situation in Kashmir to a peaceful resolution, apparently referring to India and Pakistan. “When it comes to Kashmir, I don’t know how it ends, but let’s make sure that two democracies will end it differently,” Graham said. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in his reply argued it’s only up to one. “One democracy will settle it and you know which one,” the Indian FM told US senator.

With New Delhi revoking Kashmir’s autonomy status last summer – stating the move was necessary to propel economic development in the area and to combat terrorism and local corruption – Islamabad has slammed the decision, insisting India is oppressing citizens in the Occupied Kashmir.