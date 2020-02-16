Fazl to be arrested in case of another march: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister has warned that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be arrested if he holds another march on Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said Fazlur Rehman could be tried under Article 6, though he did not support the idea. Sh Rashid said silence of [Asif Ali] Zardari and Nawaz [Sharif] in the current circumstances was ‘dangerous’.

To a question, the minister said that no meeting was held between the army chief and Shahbaz Sharif in London. To another question, Sh Rashid predicted that [PPP Chairman] Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not be arrested. He said some political people wanted to return to Pakistan in March, but they should keep in mind that treatment with them would be different this time. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif would arrive in Pakistan at the end of March. The Railways minister once again rejected reports of Maryam Nawaz’s London travel. “Maryam is not going anywhere and Nawaz is not coming back,” he reiterated. To a question, he said former PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is in London currently, did not hold any meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year tenure and all national institutions were standing with him.

He termed the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit very successful and said that 13 different memorandums of understanding (MoUs) had been signed between the both countries. He said an MoU was also signed regarding the railways upgradation.

He said inflation was the biggest enemy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that the prime minister was making efforts for improvement in economy with the help of all institutions. However, he added, it would take time to restore economy as the plundered money was too huge. He said that the government would never increase the prices of electricity on the pressure of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Those who are behind inflation and hike in flour, sugar prices will be held accountable at any cost,” the minister said. He said Jehangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar were not involved in the sugar and flour price-hike as per an inquiry report.

The minister said that the Supreme Court, in its last hearing in the Railways losses case, had given a go-ahead to the ministry to sell the Karachi railways land to overcome its deficit. “We are now considering sale of the Karachi railways property. If we succeed in that task, the railways’ deficit will end in one year,” claimed Sh Rashid.

About the Railways ML-1 project, he said it would be completed in the next five to eight years. He said the government would finalise ML-1 plan by Feb 28.