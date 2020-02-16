close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

Cop booked in robbery case

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police booked a Nankana Sahib police constable in a robbery case on Saturday.

According to police, four car riders intercepted two motorcyclists of Upper Colony of Pirmahal on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road and deprived

them of cash, a mobile phone and other valuables worth more than Rs 100,000.

Locals chased the robbers and found a wallet containing Rs 25,000 and an official card of police constable Mansab Ali of Nankana Sahib police lying on the road. Police are investigating.

