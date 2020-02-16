Cop booked in robbery case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police booked a Nankana Sahib police constable in a robbery case on Saturday.
According to police, four car riders intercepted two motorcyclists of Upper Colony of Pirmahal on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road and deprived
them of cash, a mobile phone and other valuables worth more than Rs 100,000.
Locals chased the robbers and found a wallet containing Rs 25,000 and an official card of police constable Mansab Ali of Nankana Sahib police lying on the road. Police are investigating.
