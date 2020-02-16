Two minor girls drown as mother jumps into canal

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two minor girls drowned when their mother jumped into a canal with them in a bid to commit suicide on Saturday.A woman exchanged harsh words with her husband over financial issues and jumped into the canal with four-year-old Bushra and two-and-a-half-year-old Shabana. As a result, both the girls drowned and the woman was rescued. The woman was rushed to hospital.