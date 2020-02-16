Two minor girls drown as mother jumps into canal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two minor girls drowned when their mother jumped into a canal with them in a bid to commit suicide on Saturday.A woman exchanged harsh words with her husband over financial issues and jumped into the canal with four-year-old Bushra and two-and-a-half-year-old Shabana. As a result, both the girls drowned and the woman was rescued. The woman was rushed to hospital.
