Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott top most popular pairs list

LOS ANGELES: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the most popular celebrity couple, according to a new online study. Bosses at the Internet trends data provider SEMrush have released the list of celebrity pairs, who generate the most online searches. Couples who are no longer a twosome also generated public interest, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston coming in second place. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex came in third, while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Justin and Hailey Bieber round out the top five.