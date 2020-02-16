close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 16, 2020

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott top most popular pairs list

National

 
February 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the most popular celebrity couple, according to a new online study. Bosses at the Internet trends data provider SEMrush have released the list of celebrity pairs, who generate the most online searches. Couples who are no longer a twosome also generated public interest, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston coming in second place. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex came in third, while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Justin and Hailey Bieber round out the top five.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan