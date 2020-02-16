Running defaulters owe Rs525 bn to Discos

ISLAMABAD: Running defaulters in the power sector have emerged as a potential threat to the whole system causing cash flow situation, as their dues have ballooned to Rs525 billion, which is enough to raise many an eyebrow.

The dues of running defaulters were Rs477 billion by June 2019, but in a short span of six months these surged by 10.06 percent to Rs545 billion.

More importantly, the receivables of disconnected running defaulters have increased to Rs103.202 billion, which were Rs92.2 billion by June 2019.

‘Yes, the dues of running defaulters have increased, but huge efforts are very much in place and just anti-theft drive has yielded Rs122 billion as of December 2019,” Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali said.

“Right now we have targeted the Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESC) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) where people have not only started paying dues, but are also getting their meters connected. The situation is fast improving in the jurisdictions of both the entities.”

However, he said the default story in Balochistan was somewhat different from other areas of the country, as people in maximum areas of the province used to consume unmetered electricity but now people in areas like Turbat, Panjgor, Sibi and even Dera Bugti were getting metered power due to efforts of

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), while the situation is improving in other areas too.

“This is a good omen, but still there is a long way to go, as in Balochistan the culture of consuming power without meters is very strong,” he said.

He said agri tube-wells were not paying dues as per agreement and some of dues were paid for by the Balochistan and federal governments under 60:40 ratio in shape of subsidy and the remaining amount was to be paid by the tube-wells owners.

“They are not paying their dues. At the time of agreement, there were 29,000 agri tube-wells which have now increased manifold.”

Irfan said efforts were on to curb the menace of running defaulters and in the time to come the government will be able to cope with this chronic issue at the maximum. However, according to a presentation of DISCOs on line losses, recovery and AT&C losses till December 2019, available with The News, have scaled up to Rs525billion.

Running defaulters means those who default but continue to use electricity because of court stays. They are politically influential due to which DISCOs cannot dare disconnect their supply.

In some cases, they have managed to get stay orders due to which DISCOs are not able to collect dues. The running defaulters owe Rs525 billion to the government. However, the permanently disconnected consumers owe Rs103.202 billion to the DISCOs.

Independent experts say Rs525 billion is the low hanging fruit for the government to pluck and improve the fiscal situation of the power sector. They suggest that either the government should recover the power dues from the running defaulters or confiscate their properties through the land revenue board.

Out of Rs525 billion, the running defaulters owe Rs6.809 billion to Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) followed by Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Rs1.080 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Rs1.444 billion, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs1.058 billion

Iesco is considered the best among the 10 DISCOs but it has also failed to receiver Rs1.058 billion from the chronic defaulters.

However, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has emerged as most inefficient DISCO where the running defaulters, including the agricultural tube-wells, owe Rs255.565 billion, followed by the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) defaulters who owe Rs92.466 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs60.003 billion and Tesco Rs45.387 billion.

The Ministry of Water and Power says DISCOs are unable to recover the arrears no doubt, the running defaulters are one of the biggest problems as many of them have got stay orders.

Officials in the ministry have also admitted that unscrupulous elements in the DISCOS facilitate the running defaulters who happen to be a part of industrial, commercial sectors.