PSL-5: Sultans’ coach rates his players high

ISLAMABAD: Multan Sultans’ head coach Andy Flower has rated players high, saying they were having same chances for coveted Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) trophy as any other franchise team had.

In a media talk in Lahore Saturday, one of the most successful coaches on international scene, Andy said his entire team consisted of match winners.

“Ever members of the team is a match winner and has proved that on numerous occasion. No one can be rated as triumph card as everyone has the ability to turn the table on opponents. I have special liking for youngsters who can win the day on the given day as these have immense talent and potential in them. I would not single out any as it would put extra pressure on them.”

Multan Sultan’s head coach said he had been coming to Pakistan since 1990. “I have some exciting memories in Pakistan and I am glad to be back here for the PSL. With Mushtaq Ahmad at my back, I hope to make full use of the given home conditions.” Sultan’s head coach Shan Masood said he never wanted to be rated as Test cricketer only. “I don’t want to be recognized as Test player only. What I want is to excel in white ball cricket also. It is a big honour to lead a franchise team in the PSL V.”

Shan said he was coming out of a successful domestic season. “I am happy that my form is there for my help. What else I would be needing if I have Shahid Afridi, Andy Flower and Mushtaq Ahmed there to support and back me. So the general impression that I am lacking experience in captaincy holds no value,” he opined.

He was also excited to play in front of home crowd in Multan. “That will definitely help our case. Playing in front of home crowd always brings the best out of players.”