MCC play their second match in city today

LAHORE: The second match of the visiting Marylebone Cricket Club will be played here at Aitchison College ground on Sunday.

Kumar Sangakkara-led MCC team will take on Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match. MCC team opened its Pakistan tour with a win against Lahore Qalandars by four wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday and after a day’s gap they will be playing their second match which will be followed by another two T20 matches to be played at the same venue on Monday and Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board and MCC have collaborated to make ground for the return of international cricket on a regular basis in Pakistan, which was a no go area for foreign teams since March 2009.

In its second match, MCC will take on a team selected by the PCB from the top performers of domestic cricket.

Pakistan Shaheens: Saud Shakeel (captain), Ehsan Adil, Hassan Mohsin, Imran Butt, Imran Rafiq, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Omair Bin Yousaf, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Zeeshan Malik

MCC: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Ravi Bopara, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Imran Qayyum, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Roelof van der Merwe, Ross Whiteley.

Monday 17th February – Northern v MCC (T20) at Aitchison College, 12.30 pm. Wednesday 19th February – Multan Sultans v MCC (T20) at Aitchison College, 12.30 pm.