Zimbabwe take comfort in familiarity with conditions

DHAKA: Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor is aware of the challenges that await him in the upcoming Test in Dhaka but took confidence in his familiarity with the setting. He called Bangladesh “second home”.

A 15-member Zimbabwe Test squad, led by Craig Ervine, arrived at the Dhaka airport on Friday to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. “We are well prepared. Firstly, it's good to be back in Bangladesh, a place we call our second home,” Taylor said. “We know the conditions, we got two good Test matches that went five days in Sri Lanka. We took lots of positives from that so hopefully we can carry on.

“Obviously Bangladesh have always been very difficult to win against. So we know who we are up against, the challenge but we look forward to it. They always play well at home and that's their comfort zone, where they thrive on and the boys got a good record.”

Taylor added that they will miss the services of regular Test skipper Sean Williams, who's opted out of the Test for personal reasons but will be back for the white-ball leg of the tour.

“Definitely [we will miss Sean Williams] because he is like our Shakib. He is a batting all-rounder, he is bowling good left arm spinner. And he has been scoring some good runs against Sri Lanka. But his absence is an opportunity for the youngsters.”