Lotus Aibak Polo main final today

LAHORE: ASC Polo Team will take on Pebble Breakers in the main final of The Lotus Aibak Polo Cup 2020 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the final as chief guest while Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana, executive committee members, players, their families and a great number of polo enthusiasts will also be present on the occasion.

LPC Chief Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana thanked The Lotus for sponsoring the Aibak Cup, which is one of the oldest and historical events of Lahore Polo Club. “Hopefully, more sponsors will come forward to support this game of kings and knights,” he added. One of the finalists, ASC Polo Team, consists of Raja Mikael Sami, Col Tauseef , Raja Samiullah and Eulogio Celestino while the second finalist team, Pebble Breakers, includes Mohsin Atta Khosa , Bilal Haye, Ahmad Ali Tiwana and Juan Cruz Losada.