Shami relishing bowler-friendly conditions in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: Mohammed Shami, the India paceman, is relishing the bowler-friendly conditions in New Zealand after the visitors managed to come up with a strong bowling show on Saturday (February 15) against New Zealand XI in the three-day practice game.

Shami, who bowled 10 overs, picked up three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini bagged two apiece to bowl New Zealand XI out for 235 on Day 2 after India posted a total of 263.

“It was a bit green and the wicket was damp on the first day compared to the second day. Yesterday morning, it was challenging and we wanted to take up that challenge. Today it was drier compared to yesterday, with cloud cover, the conditions became helpful. There was good bounce and carry, so felt good bowling on a track (like this). These kind of tracks are a rarity and since we have pacers of that calibre, we got the benefit.

“Both days as you saw (it) was helpful for fast bowlers. If you get this type of wicket overseas, the confidence levels of fast bowlers increase as there is bounce, carry, seam and swing. You are in comfort zone. So if we get helpful tracks, it would be beneficial. Obviously, any fast bowler would want to get helpful track like these,” said Shami.

The 29-year-old also came to the defence of Bumrah, who did not appear to be at his best during the limited-overs series against New Zealand, especially the ODI leg. While he managed to pick up six wickets in five T20I matches, Bumrah went wicket-less in the three ODIs. This was only Bumrah's second series since his return from a back injury that kept him out of action for a lengthy period. “Every sportsman can get injured and one should try and look at the positives rather than harp on negatives. I also got injured in 2015 (knee) and then bounced back,” said Shami. “I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn't performed in two games, you can't just ignore his ability to win matches. What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it? So I think if you think positively, then its good for the players, good for his confidence also.”

Shami was also pleased with the growth of Saini as a cricketer while adding that the 27-year-old Haryana born pacer will learn more from experience. “He is young, he's got talent, pace, height. So there are benefits. But yes, someone has to guide him and take him along the way. He needs support. He is bowling well but no one possesses experience straightaway. It comes with passage of time. Hopefully, it will come soon and we seniors are there to help him. Everyone wants to support talent which is good for the team.”