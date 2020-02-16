Lost dwellers of the Northern Areas of Pakistan

The rising sun heralds the start of a new day for the wildlife inhabiting the lush green mountainous area; it is just another day of foraging for food.

At dawn, a fleshy golden marmot can be seen scurrying across the path that leads up to the Khunjerab Pass which is not an uncommon sight. Meanwhile, a white-backed vulture soars across the sky with hopes of finding a carcass of a mountain goat or sheep to feast on.

The day passes by with some creatures succeeding in their quest for food whereas others, not so fortunate, will have to wait some more time to satisfy their hunger.

During the night, when diurnal animals doze off, nocturnal ones awaken. This is the time when flying squirrels glide from tree to tree.

In the understory, a leopard lurks in search of prey, having spent the daytime camouflaged in a tree.

Unfortunately, the above description of the picturesque Northern coniferous forests of Pakistan is a far cry from what it is today. A number of species that used to dwell in the depths of the forests are no longer there.

Some animals, whose sighting was once common, are now only seen once in a blue moon. Others may never be seen again. The coniferous forests of Northern Areas were ruled by its wildlife before we wreaked havoc on them. Winding roads were built right through the forests.

Trees were felled to build houses. In other words, the homes for animals were destroyed to build homes for people; naturally, it made human-animal conflict inevitable.

Equipped with the superior intelligence and weapons, it comes as no surprise that humans vanquished animals whenever they crossed paths. It was a kind of silent takeover.

Common leopards have long been the man’s victims of such confrontation. Frequently we hear news of leopards being killed whenever they venture into the nearby villages.

Last year in July, a wild leopard was killed by the residents of Neelum Valley because the leopard had committed the “unforgivable” crime of frightening the people by attacking goats and dogs of the area. Owing to the rampant destruction of trees resulting in the loss of both habitat and prey, leopards cannot help but amble into villages which stand in areas that were once their own natural habitat.

Leopards are not the only animals threatened by our indifference. In fact, there is a long list of wildlife including the “Snow Leopard”, “Himalayan Brown Bear”, “Siberian Ibex”, “Cheer Pheasant’ and the “Wester Tragopan” that have been pushed to near extinction. The Tibetan wolves, considered as “pests” by many locals, are thoughtlessly killed which has resulted in a drastic decline in their population. The fasts flying bird, the “Peregrine Falcon” is also on the verge of becoming extinct due to excessive hunting and trapping by poachers. The population of several species of vultures such as “long-billed vulture” and “white-backed vulture” has also dwindled to alarmingly low numbers in the past couple of decades.

Quite ironically, the national animal of Pakistan, “Markhor”, is also classified as “endangered” by International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). When it comes to animals like Markhor, their killing is usually deliberate and pre-meditated as they are hunted illegally for monetary gains. However, the killing of the Tibetan Antelope, some of which reside in Kashmir, is by far the most notorious. These endangered antelopes are killed by poachers due to the high demand of Shahtoosh shawls in Pakistan.

These exquisite shawls are handcrafted using the under-fur of the antelope by dexterous Kashmiris. Unfortunately, wearing this shawl is often seen as a symbol of luxurious lifestyle in Pakistan. Last year jackets and decorative pieces made out of snakeskin and fur of leopard and fox were confiscated after a raid in a shop of a high-end hotel by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s (MCI) wildlife directorate.

In the modern age of technology, the rise in illegal online trade of animals is being facilitated by social media and platforms like OLX and Facebook.

Recently, in December 2019, a senior official of the ministry of climate change reported that a Saker Falcon was auctioned on Facebook for Rs9.9 million. Another attempt of illegal online trade was thwarted when a student Mohibullah informed the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), after seeing the advertisement of an endangered black spotted turtle.

In the current situation, the government and NGOs have a big job to do in changing the mindset of the affluent. Although, Pakistan has laws making such trades a punishable offence, these have had little to no effect, due to poor implementation. The plight of these animals highlights the failure on the part of government when it comes to the implementation of laws that protect wildlife. Clearly, the successive governments have not been giving as much importance to animals’ conservation as they should have.

In broader perspective, animals throughout Pakistan are facing the threat of extinction. These include the Indus River Dolphins, Houbara Bustard and the Pangolin, among others.

Alarmingly, about ninety species of mammals, reptiles and birds are critically endangered. Many of endangered animals, including the Indus River Dolphins are indigenous to Pakistan. Despite all this, the government and civilians alike, fail to understand the true beauty and importance of these animals. These animals are the dwellers of the land of Pakistan and hence, it is our responsibility as a Pakistani nation to protect them. The unique fauna of Pakistan has always been seen as a symbol of pride, and the Northern Areas have been serving as a habitat for many special creatures since ancient times. Each of these animals form an important link in the chain that we call our “ecosystem”. In case any of the chain links are lost, the whole ecosystem disrupts. Even the most ferocious of the creatures like leopards have a role to play as a chain link. Humans are also a part of this very ecosystem and hence, they are also adversely affected if the ecosystem is damaged. Therefore, it is important that wildlife is cherished.

The need of the hour is that the government realise the true importance of conserving wildlife, and take strict action to protect the wildlife that Pakistan is left with. Otherwise, our future generations may not be able to see these some of the endangered species of animals native only to our country. Such a future is certainly not wished for.

However, in the present circumstances, it seems very much likely. The clock is ticking, if nothing is done, then these majestic creatures will one day merely be referred as “the lost dwellers of the North”. — Daood Ali Syed

(The writer is editor of Aitchisonian and Scientifica magazines of Aitchison College)