Sun Feb 16, 2020
AFP
February 16, 2020

W Africa bloc meets to solve Nigeria’s border closure conundrum

World

AFP
February 16, 2020

OUAGADOUGOU: West African ministers met on Saturday to search for solutions to regional powerhouse Nigeria´s shock decision to close its borders last August to curb smuggling.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been at loggerheads with Nigeria since Africa´s largest economy shut its land frontiers with Niger and Benin to curb smuggling of rice and other commodities. The move “strikes at the roots of our grouping — the free circulation of people and goods”, said Salou Djibo, Niger´s army chief, from the conference in Burkina Faso´s capital Ouagadougou.

“The unilateral closure of the borders goes against all the commercial and free movement treaties signed by Nigeria in the framework of ECOWAS,” he said.

The decision drew the ire of Nigeria´s neighbours, particularly Benin, which shares an economically vital land border and where many citizens thrive from exporting to Africa´s largest market of 190 million people.

The border has become a port of entry for tonnes of rice into Nigeria, which it has banned to boost local production.

Nigeria has also accused Benin of benefiting from the illegal importation of subsidised oil, costing the government billions of dollars.

