Moscow says victory over terrorist groups in Idlib ‘unavoidable’

MUNICH, Germany: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that victory over terrorist groups in Idlib was "unavoidable" as Moscow backs an intensifying assault by the Damascus regime on Syria’s last major rebel bastion.

"The victory over terrorists is unvoidable" in Idlib, Lavrov told the Munich Security Conference, as tensions rise between Moscow and Ankara, which backs Syria’s opposition forces.

Syria’s northwestern Idlib province is held by an array of rebels dominated by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Jihadist group, which is led by members of the country’s former al-Qaeda franchise.

The HTS group "controls a major part of the Idlib security zone and that’s a problem", Lavrov said in comments translated into English.

He called the area "one of the last hotbeds of terrorism" in war-ravaged Syria.

The top Russian diplomat said it was "difficult" to distinguish "normal opposition from terrorists" because the jihadists were trying to use civilians "as a shield".

Earlier on Saturday, Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the Munich gathering.

In a tweet, Cavusoglu described their meeting as "positive".

Tensions over Idlib soared after Damascus killed 14 Turks earlier this month.

The Turkish military has 12 observation posts in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel-held bastion in Syria.

The posts were set up after a 2018 Russia-Turkey deal agreed in Sochi to prevent a regime offensive. But in recent months, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has pressed an assault supported by Russian air strikes.

After the Turks’ deaths, Ankara and Moscow became embroiled in a war of words over who had not fulfilled the conditions of the Sochi deal.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay insisted Ankara had "fulfilled its responsibilities" after Russia accused Turkey of failing to "neutralise terrorists" in Idlib.

The United Nations says 800,000 people have fled the region since December.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syria’s last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus’ attacks there, the Turkish presidency said.

"Stressing that the regime’s most recent attacks are unacceptable, the president and Trump exchanged views on ways to end the crisis in Idlib without further delay," the presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the phone.

The situation in Syria has become more tense as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad intensifies his assault on Idlib backed by Moscow air power.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed while 800,000 Syrians have been forced to leave their homes to flee the offensive since December, according to the United Nations.

Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of the 2018 Ankara-Moscow agreement made in southern city of Sochi.

Erdogan threatened to attack Damascus if regime forces did not return to the positions agreed in the Sochi deal before the end of February after 14 Turks were killed by Syrian regime shelling in Idlib this month.

"We’ll do the job ourselves," he said in a televised speech in Istanbul. He added that Turkey was creating a "safe zone" in Idlib and building homes for people fleeing.

Turkish officials say up to four of the posts are surrounded by the regime forces.

"We see that the regime is starting to encircle our observation posts. It is not possible for us to remain silent when confronted with this," Erdogan had said in comments published by the Hurriyet daily earlier on Saturday. Ankara fears those fleeing the bombs will come to Turkey, already home to more than 3.6 million Syrians.

"We are not in a position to accept a million more people," Erdogan told Turkish journalists on his plane after a visit to Pakistan this week.

After Russia accused Turkey of failing to "neutralise terrorists" in Idlib, Erdogan dismissed this claim and said Turkish forces would fight against any terrorist.

He criticised Moscow’s statements after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, but did not give details.

"The very next day, there are serious accusations in a statement. There was nothing like this in our call. What’s going on?"

In the speech on Saturday evening, Erdogan again criticised Moscow over its support for the Syrian regime, and its effort only to "ensure the regime’s survival."

But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Saturday insisted that Turkey-Russia relations "shouldn’t" be affected by differences of opinion over Syria.