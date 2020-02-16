Russia will keep trying to destabilise West, says Macron

MUNICH, Germany: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned that Russia would continue to try to "destabilise" Western democracies by interfering in elections, social media manipulation and other acts of cyber warfare.

Moscow would carry out its work "either through private actors, directly through its agencies, or through proxies", Macron said at the Munich Security Conference.

Russia has been accused of interfering in a string of elections, most notably the 2016 vote that put US President Donald Trump in the White House and Britain’s Brexit referendum.

Macron predicted Moscow would be "extremely aggressive" in this arena "in the months and years to come".

But the French leader, who hopes to be re-elected in 2022, stressed that Russia was not alone in meddling in foreign elections.

He said "conservative actors from America’s ultra-right" had sought to interfere in European elections and urged European intelligence agencies to cooperate more closely. So-called deep fake videos and information designed to mislead and divide were spreading online without accountability, he said, calling for an urgent response.

Europe’s middle classes will only remain reconciled to the European Union if it becomes more integrated, with an effective defence policy, a larger budget and integrated capital markets, and is shorn of vetoes that slow decision-making, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has said.

Setting out his 10-year vision for Europe, Macron said he still wanted to see the UK involved in defence, but urged European countries to recognise that in terms of social welfare, Europe had a different values to the US.

The continent, he said, was reaching the hour of truth, the moment when it must decide about greater integration and commonality. He warned: “If the Franco-German tandem do not come up with a perspective for the middle classes, that will be a historic failure.”

Referring to the weakness of the west, Macron admitted he was impatient, if not frustrated, to hear a German response to his call for a strategic dialogue on a more integrated Europe. Asking for a clear answer, he said the countries “have a history of waiting for answers” from each other.

“What’s key in the coming years is to move much faster on issues of sovereignty on the European level,” he said.

In a reference to the US and the UK, he said: “I hear the defiance of all our partners; I’m not mad, but I know that being defiant and weak … is not a policy, it’s a completely inefficient system.

“There is a second choice, which is to be demanding and restart a strategic dialogue, because today we talk less and less, conflicts multiply and we aren’t able to resolve them.”

Decisions on the Middle East were being taken by countries that did not share European values, he said. In Iraq, Libya, Ukraine and the Sahel, Europe “should not cede these crises to those who bring weapons and mercenaries, not peace”, he added.