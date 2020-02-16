Coleman begins season in style

LOS ANGELES: World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season Friday by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coleman burst out of the blocks then cruised to the finish line in 6.48secs well ahead of runners up Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes, who tied for second in 6.53secs.

“I can use it to prepare me for the outdoor season and make the Olympic team,” Coleman said.

Demek Kemp, who ran a 6.50 earlier this year, was fourth in 6.56 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The 23-year-old American, the world’s fastest man each of the last three years, is the main attraction at the 2020 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

Coleman — who is also expected to run in the 60m semi-finals on Saturday — is the world record holder in the event, setting the mark two years ago when he clocked a 6.34, shaving .05 off the previous best time.

He is also the world champion in the 100m, holding personal records of 9.76 for the 100m and 19.85secs for the 200m.